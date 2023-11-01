Michelle Charlesworth has the details on the special auction.

Barbara Walters' home decor, jewelry and more up for auction

MIDTOWN, Manhattan -- A major auction is underway in New York City and giving the public an opportunity to take home something that was once owned by the late great newswoman Barbara Walters.

Decor from her Upper East Side apartment, her jewelry and other personal items are up for bidding.

The estate auction is being produced by Bonhams, along with Walters' daughter, Jaqueline Danforth, and they are calling it "Barbara Walters: American Icon."

Jewelry expert Caroline Morrissey showed off some of Walters' jewels that are up for auction, including earrings, an engagement ring and more.

Also up for bidding is Walters' dining room table, with service for 12 complete with Baccarat glass and Oscar de la Renta upholstered chairs, starting at $500.

The star of the show might just be a rare painting by John Singer Sargent. Walters spent a lot of time in the American wing at the Met and was a great admirer of his paintings -- and the painting up for auction was one of her most prized possessions.

Proceeds will go to some of Walters' favorite charities.

Walters died at the age of 93 last December.

In a career that spanned five decades, Walters won 12 Emmy awards, 11 of those while at ABC News.

