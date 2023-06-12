Oakland Coliseum BART shut down due to police activity, agency says

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- BART said at 4:50 p.m. Sunday that the Coliseum station in Oakland on the Berryessa line has closed due to police activity.

Police are in a standoff with a man who is refusing to get out of a car stopped in the middle of San Leandro Street.

Officers from both Oakland and San Leandro police have surrounded the car negotiating with the driver to surrender peacefully.

This has been going on for a couple of hours now, near the Hegenberger Road overcrossing.

That standoff has led to the evacuation of the nearby Coliseum BART station.

Trains are not stopping there.

That is also impacting the Oakland Airport connector shuttle, which is not operating.

