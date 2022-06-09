BART

BART service resumes after computer problems, expect residual delays

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- BART service is being restored, but expect residual delays systemwide, the agency said on Thursday.

This comes after a reported computer issue. As a result, expect traffic on roadways as well.



Officials asked passengers to seek alternate forms of transportation. BART says there mutual aid was provided by MUNI, AC Transit, Contra Costa Connection and SamTrans.





This story is developing. Check back for updates.

