BART service resumes after computer problems, expect residual delays

BART is recovering from an earlier problem. Train service has resumed systemwide. Expect major delays in service system wide due to an earlier computer failure. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) June 9, 2022

There is a major delay system wide due to a computer failure. Please seek alternate forms of transportation at this time. We apologize for the inconvenience. Mutual aid is being provided by MUNI, AC Transit, Contra Costa Connection and Sam Trans at this time. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) June 9, 2022

This is Orinda BART. All gates are closed and there is an out of service message. https://t.co/sw5eTtY6ti pic.twitter.com/CyuBXiZx0e — Ryan Curry (@RyanCurryTV) June 9, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- BART service is being restored, but expect residual delays systemwide, the agency said on Thursday.This comes after a reported computer issue. As a result, expect traffic on roadways as well.Officials asked passengers to seek alternate forms of transportation. BART says there mutual aid was provided by MUNI, AC Transit, Contra Costa Connection and SamTrans.