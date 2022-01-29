BART train service resumes in East Bay after car crash on freeway impacted lines

Thank you @wheelsbus for helping our riders while we dealt with a truck crash.— SFBART (@SFBART) January 29, 2022
So much for a dedicated fixed guideway.
Trains are moving again. Freeway traffic is still a mess. pic.twitter.com/bXwCfjZC5J
BART inspected the tracks where a pick-up landed following the 10 a.m. freeway collision, BART said in a tweet.
12:33pm update: BART is now resuming train service between Castro Valley and West Dublin stations, using one track. Inspections and work continues on the adjacent track where a pick-up landed following a 10 a.m. freeway collision.— SFBART (@SFBART) January 29, 2022
BART temporarily stopped on the Dublin and Pleasanton line because of "an obstruction on the trackway," earlier this morning.
There is a car accident on the freeway and a vehicle is blocking our tracks near Castro Valley. We have requested a bus bridge. Trains are turning back.— SFBART (@SFBART) January 29, 2022
(The accident does not involve a train, just vehicles) https://t.co/uj25L7O5Mr
BART says a bus bridge was provided between West Dublin and Castro Valley with "Wheels Bus #1706" on the Dublin Side of station at West Dublin.
11:15am update: There is currently no train service between Castro Valley and West Dublin Station due to a car crash that has breached our track area.— SFBART (@SFBART) January 29, 2022
There is a bus bridge between West Dublin and Castro Valley with @wheelsbus #1706 on the Dublin Side of station at West Dublin.
Wheels bus 1706 is shuttling between Castro Valley and West Dublin on Blue line. Trains shuttling between West Dublin and Dublin stations. Crews inspecting BART tracks now following vehicle accident on freeway that has impacted BART service.— SFBART (@SFBART) January 29, 2022
12pm update: three buses now operating between Castro Valley and West Dublin stations. Trains not operating due to a pick-up truck that partially entered track after an accident on 580 freeway.— SFBART (@SFBART) January 29, 2022