BART train service resumes in East Bay after car crash on freeway impacted lines

DUBLIN, Calif. -- BART service has resumed between the Castro Valley and West Dublin stations, the transit agency announced just after 1p.m. on Saturday.



BART inspected the tracks where a pick-up landed following the 10 a.m. freeway collision, BART said in a tweet.



BART temporarily stopped on the Dublin and Pleasanton line because of "an obstruction on the trackway," earlier this morning.



BART says a bus bridge was provided between West Dublin and Castro Valley with "Wheels Bus #1706" on the Dublin Side of station at West Dublin.







