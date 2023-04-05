BART Police Chief Ed Alvarez announces retirement after 25 years with department

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- BART Police Chief Ed Alvarez is retiring after 25 years of service to the department, the transportation agency said on Wednesday. Alvarez spent his last four years with BART as chief of police.

BART said that Deputy Chief Kevin Franklin, who currently heads BPD's Operations Division, will be appointed interim chief. Franklin has been with BART PD since 1996.

"It's been the greatest honor of my career to lead the people of the BART Police Department for the last four years as we've welcomed the Bay Area back to transit in the wake of the pandemic," said Alvarez in a statement. "I'm proud of all the work we've done as we've strived together to make BART PD one of the most progressive and community-oriented police departments in the nation."

Alvarez was appointed as BART's Chief of Police in January 2020 after having served as the interim leader of the department since April of 2019. BART said Alvarez' last day on the job will be on Monday, May 1.

