BART service resumes on SF line following police activity, expect residual delays

SAN FRANCISCO -- BART service to San Francisco has resumed following police activity, the agency said.

BART confirmed to ABC7, a deceased body was found on the tracks at the Daly City BART station.

BART tweeted on X at 12:06 p.m., "BART is recovering from an earlier problem. BART service has resumed. There is a major delays on the San Francisco Line in all directions due to police activity."

Bus service was temporarily provided by Muni with service between Daly City and Balboa Park stations on bus #14 and 14R.

The police activity impacted the Blue Line service on the San Francisco Line for Dublin/Pleasanton-bound passengers, the Red Line service on the San Francisco Line for Richmond-bound passengers, and the Green Line service on the San Francisco Line for Berryessa-bound passengers.

BART said at 9:47 a.m. Sunday that service has stopped between Balboa Park and Daly City on the San Francisco line in all directions due to police activity.

Bay City News contributed to this report.