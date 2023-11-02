Smoke from Marin Co. controlled burn impacting air quality in several parts of Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Are you seeing or smelling smoke where you live in the Bay Area? Well, you're not alone.

According to Bay Area Air Quality Management District officials, smoke from a prescribed burn in Marin County is drifting south.

Air quality officials say they have received several inquiries from the public. They say "low cost sensors" are picking up smoke impact in Marin County and San Francisco.

