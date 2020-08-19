Burned out cars, orange smoky skies. Here's a look at video showing some of the devastating views from the Bay Area as three massive wildfire complexes tore through the region in Aug. 2020.

Track wildfires across San Francisco Bay Area, other parts of California with this interactive map

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Every year, California is faced with the threat of dangerous and deadly wildfires.

LIVE: Track air quality levels in SF Bay Area, across California

Follow developments on the fires burning in California with our exclusive Wildfire Tracker that's updated with the latest information from CAL FIRE every hour. Check in to see where fires are spreading, the acres burned, and containment information in real-time.

Having trouble viewing the map above? Click here to view the full map in a new window.

