Storms to bring lightning, hail and snow to Bay Area this week

We have some showers coming today and thunderstorms possible tomorrow and Wednesday. That means lighting, hail, and snow.
Looking at today, the best chance for thunderstorms is in northwest Sonoma County and Mendocino County. Tomorrow and Wednesday the whole Bay Area has a chance.
Today, showers start at noon across the North Bay. There will be scattered showers throughout the day and into the evening. There will be snow in Lake County. Overnight, a chunk of energy increases our chances for showers.
The commute tomorrow morning will be slippery. Tomorrow morning, downpours are possible and snow will fall at Mount Hamilton and Mount Diablo. A couple of inches of rain are possible as we head into Wednesday night, and the storm will finally move on.
This is not universal coverage of wet weather, but anywhere from a quarter to three-quarters of an inch are possible; double that amount in higher elevations.
