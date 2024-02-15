TIMELINE: Showers to return to Bay Area as 2 storms approach; heavy snow to hit Lake Tahoe area

A Saturday Level 2 system kicks off a series of storms in the Bay Area this weekend, with heavy snow approaching the Lake Tahoe area.

A Saturday Level 2 system kicks off a series of storms in the Bay Area this weekend, with heavy snow approaching the Lake Tahoe area.

A Saturday Level 2 system kicks off a series of storms in the Bay Area this weekend, with heavy snow approaching the Lake Tahoe area.

A Saturday Level 2 system kicks off a series of storms in the Bay Area this weekend, with heavy snow approaching the Lake Tahoe area.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area is getting a break from the rain Thursday, and it's shaping up to be pretty nice out there. But we are heading into another rainy stretch this weekend.

UPDATED TIMELINE: Pair of Level 2 storms hit the Bay Area this weekend, continuing into next week

LIVE RADAR: Track storms as they move through the Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

WATCH: Latest AccuWeather forecast

If you are planning on heading up to the snow for the holiday weekend, the best days to drive are Friday or Saturday.

Saturday:

Saturday morning will start as a Level 2 system on the ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale.

Saturday will start off with some light rain in the morning. Into the afternoon and evening, there will be downpours.

This is a moderate storm with up to about an inch of rain in some areas and wind gusts being strongest near the coast and bay. Surf will be rough along our coastline.

Monday:

Saturday's storm is just the first of two ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma is tracking. Another storm on Monday is also a Level 2 but there's a difference between the two storms. By Monday, our ground is already saturated, so it's going to be easier for trees to come down, and it's going to be easier to see areas of flooding and shallow landslides.

If you're thinking of traveling to the Lake Tahoe area over the weekend, it is recommended to avoid roads on Monday due to freezing temps and heavy snow.

Tuesday and Wednesday:

Showers will continue into Tuesday and Wednesday as well, but both days are a Level 1.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live