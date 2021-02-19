storm

Fast moving storm heading to Bay Area to bring light rain before sunny weekend ahead

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One more round of light rain is heading to the Bay Area Friday night before sunny weather moves in for most of the weekend, according to ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco.

"We have one more storm moving through, it's a 1 on our Storm Impact Scale. A quick burst of some showers," explained Nicco. "It will become breezy once that finally passes."



The weather isn't expected to stick around very long.

"If you are thinking about going out Friday evening, or just dining out, it's going to be dry," said Nicco.

The new storm system is expected to bring quick showers overnight Friday and leave the Bay Area by Saturday morning.

"By 3 a.m. it will already be pushing through the South Bay. That's how fast this storm will be," said Nicco.

A few showers in northern Sonoma, Napa, Lake and Mendocino counties will remain, but Nicco says they should start to clear out by 7 a.m.

Nicco's AccuWeather forecast shows sunshine Saturday afternoon.

"Once this storm passes? How about some 60s, sunshine and calmer weather for Sunday," added Nicco.

