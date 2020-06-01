George Floyd live updates: Hayward, San Leandro join other Bay Area cities in implementing curfews

- BAY AREA CURFEW: Here's which cities are under curfew and what it means
June 1, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Gov. Gavin Newsom to speak on George Floyd protests, state's response to COVID-19
After a weekend of unrest in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom will address the state in a press conference at 12:30 p.m. Monday. Watch live here.
11:45 a.m.
Hayward implements curfew
Hayward officials say they're imposing an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew to quell looting, preserve rights to civil demonstrations and protests. Get the full story here.
11:30 a.m.
President Trump calls governors 'weak,' urges crackdown on protests
President Donald Trump on Monday derided many governors as "weak" and demanded tougher crackdowns on burning and stealing among some demonstrations in the aftermath of violent protests in dozens of American cities. Full story here.
10:45 a.m.
San Leandro issues mandatory curfew
San Leandro issued a press release that reads, "Due to civil unrest that has occurred in San Leandro and across the East Bay region, the City of San Leandro has declared a local State of Emergency. Under the State of Emergency, the City has instituted a mandatory nightly curfew that remains in effect from Monday June 1st through Monday morning, June 8th, unless it is rescinded. The curfew will be in effect each evening from 6:00 pm. through 5:00 a.m. the following morning." Latest here.
10:30 a.m.
State Superintendent Tony Thurmond speaks on racism in California schools
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond held a virtual press conference Monday morning on the topics of race, the death of George Floyd and inequities in the California school system. In his news conference, Thurmond issued a call to action and provided personal reflections in response to the death of George Floyd. He also provided an update on plans to lead a series of conversations among educators, students, families, and educational partners "about race, racism, implicit bias, and injustice." Full story here.
10:15 a.m.
SFPD plans to be out in full force Monday night
Eighty-seven people were arrested Sunday night for violating the city's 8 p.m. curfew, San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said in a press conference Monday. The curfew in San Francisco is in effect until further notice. Everyone who isn't an emergency worker is required to stay inside their homes between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Full story here.
10 a.m.
Stay away from downtown Walnut Creek area, police say
Walnut Creek remains under a curfew. Police issued a warning to residents, "The Walnut Creek Police Department is urging everyone to avoid the downtown area today. There are several potential protests planned and additional calls on social media for violence and looting." Full statement on Twitter here
