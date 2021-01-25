'We're on the downslope': Bay Area ICU capacity dramatically improves but exiting stay-at-home order still unclear

"This could potentially be the beginning of the end," said UCSF Epidemiologist Dr. George Rutherford.
RELATED: Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
Those encouraging words from Dr. Rutherford, after Bay Area's ICU capacity saw a dramatic improvement from 6% last week to more than 23% on Saturday.
"All this stuff suggests we're on the downslope of the third wave of the pandemic, finally," said Rutherford.
Doctors confirm COVID-19-related hospitalizations have dropped at Zuckerburg San Francisco General Hospital.
"Percentages of ICU patients are staying down so overall that's given us capacity, it's very encouraging news compared to where we were one week ago," said Dr Christopher Colwell, Chief of Emergency Medicine at Zuckerberg SF General Hospital.
That's when COVID-19 hospitalizations were seeing a dramatic spike.
RELATED: COVID-19 cases are down in SF, but doctors fear new variant could cause surge any day
Now the big question -- when will the state's stay-at-home order be lifted for the Bay Area? That's still unclear.
Sacramento, where ICU numbers are worse at 11.9%, is no longer in lockdown.
In a statement to ABC7 News, the California Dept. Of Public health said: "We see promising signs that California is slowly emerging from the most intense stage of this pandemic, it's important to note that a region's exit from the regional stay at home order is based on 4-week ICU projections, not current ICU capacity."
"Well, wait a minute here," said San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa.
Canepa says those state projections need to be clear and less confusing.
"The bottom line, we need to make sure - the state needs to make sure that in their guidance, they are consistent."
RELATED: Latest Bay Area ICU capacity totals
Pleasanton Hairstylist Lila Robinson is anxious to re-open and re-start her career.
But doctors warn, things can't improve or re-open if everyone stops taking precautions.
"It is good reason for encouragement, but not reason to let our guard down just yet," said Colwell.
Colwell says COVID-19 transmission rates are still high so keep wearing masks and avoid gatherings.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- How to register for COVID-19 vaccine in every Bay Area county
- CALCULATOR: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
- VIDEO: When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- How are Chinatown businesses surviving? Here's what we found
- From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter, these 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic