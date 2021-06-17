juneteenth

Here's a list of Juneteenth events happening in the Bay Area

Celebrating Juneteenth: Visit SF's Fillmore District Saturday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This year marks the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth, the holiday that recognizes the first day of freedom for enslaved Africans in Texas and commemorates the end of slavery in the United States as a whole.

RELATED: How to talk to your kids about Juneteenth

Check out our list below of events across the Bay Area honoring Juneteenth:

June 17



Juneteenth Kickoff Rally - WDBC
San Francisco City Hall
12 p.m.-3 p.m.
You can RSVP here.

Juneteenth Business Awards Gala - SFAACC
Westfield SF Center - Bespoke (4th floor)
5:30 p.m.
Tickets $50-$155 here.

June 18



Monumental Reckoning - Mayor London Breed
San Francisco Golden Gate Park Music Concourse
5:30 p.m.- 6:30 p.m.
Details here.

Solano County Juneteenth Celebration
Solano County Fairgrounds, Vallejo.
5-10 p.m. June 18, noon- 8 p.m. June 19-20,
$20-$50. Details here.

June 19



Juneteenth - Black Family Reunion - AAACC
Fulton at Webster and the Fillmore Mini Park in San Francisco
11 a.m.- 5 p.m.

WATCH: Our America: Meet Opal Lee, the grandmother of Juneteenth
EMBED More News Videos

In honor of Juneteenth, we're telling stories of what Black freedom means today, from a 94-year-old's quest for a national holiday to the fight for reparations to cultural celebrations. Watch "Our America: Black Freedom."



71st Annual San Francisco Juneteenth Festival
Fillmore Heritage Center
12p.m. to 5p.m.
Details: here
WATCH: Celebrating Juneteenth: Visit SF's Fillmore District for 71st festival Saturday
EMBED More News Videos

The 71st Annual San Francisco Juneteenth Festival will be held in the Fillmore District on Saturday. It has been hosted in the same community since its inception.



Juneteenth at the Waterfront - MegaBlack SF
Embarcadero Ferry Terminal Plaza in San Francisco
8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Details here.

Juneteenth Celebration - Bayview Opera House
Bayview Opera House in San Francisco at
12:30 p.m.
Details here.

Black Creatives & Film Makers - BBB and SFBFF
Mixer at Musiquarium in San Francisco 6 p.m.- 9 p.m.
$30. Ticket and details here.

Juneteenth VIP Lawn Party
Laney College Football Field, 900 Fallon St., Oakland.
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Tickets $10

Juneteenth: A Day of Recognition, Restoration, and Celebration
Intersection of Masonic and Solano Avenues, Albany
11 a.m.- 6 p.m.
More information here.

Vallejo's 31st annual Juneteenth Festival
Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, Vallejo, (behind City Hall at Mare Island Way and Capitol Street) in Vallejo
11 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Details here.

WATCH: How people came to celebrate Juneteenth in the United States
EMBED More News Videos

Learn more about the history of Juneteenth and what it represents for the descendants of enslaved people and others in the United States.



A Celebration of African Juneteenth Celebrate Freedom
3415 Oakley Road, Antioch.
11:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.
Free. Details here.

Better Black Juneteenth
June 19, Mosswood Park, Oakland
Noon-7 p.m.

Oakland Lake Merritt Juneteenth Festival
Lake Merritt amphitheatre
Noon-8 p.m.
Free but donations accepted. Details here.

June 20



Bayview Juneteenth - SF Black Wallstreet
San Francisco's Gilman Park
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

WATCH: Black hymns: The legacy left by the enslaved honored on Juneteenth and every day
EMBED More News Videos

The system of slavery destroyed and separated millions of families. The consequences of escaping to freedom kept many slaves from leaving, so they used hymns and spirituals to mentally escape.



See more stories and videos related to Juneteenth here.
