Here's a list of Juneteenth events happening in the Bay Area

RELATED: How to talk to your kids about Juneteenth
Check out our list below of events across the Bay Area honoring Juneteenth:
June 17
Juneteenth Kickoff Rally - WDBC
San Francisco City Hall
12 p.m.-3 p.m.
You can RSVP here.
Juneteenth Business Awards Gala - SFAACC
Westfield SF Center - Bespoke (4th floor)
5:30 p.m.
Tickets $50-$155 here.
June 18
Monumental Reckoning - Mayor London Breed
San Francisco Golden Gate Park Music Concourse
5:30 p.m.- 6:30 p.m.
Details here.
Solano County Juneteenth Celebration
Solano County Fairgrounds, Vallejo.
5-10 p.m. June 18, noon- 8 p.m. June 19-20,
$20-$50. Details here.
June 19
Juneteenth - Black Family Reunion - AAACC
Fulton at Webster and the Fillmore Mini Park in San Francisco
11 a.m.- 5 p.m.
WATCH: Our America: Meet Opal Lee, the grandmother of Juneteenth
71st Annual San Francisco Juneteenth Festival
Fillmore Heritage Center
12p.m. to 5p.m.
Details: here
WATCH: Celebrating Juneteenth: Visit SF's Fillmore District for 71st festival Saturday
Juneteenth at the Waterfront - MegaBlack SF
Embarcadero Ferry Terminal Plaza in San Francisco
8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Details here.
Juneteenth Celebration - Bayview Opera House
Bayview Opera House in San Francisco at
12:30 p.m.
Details here.
Black Creatives & Film Makers - BBB and SFBFF
Mixer at Musiquarium in San Francisco 6 p.m.- 9 p.m.
$30. Ticket and details here.
Juneteenth VIP Lawn Party
Laney College Football Field, 900 Fallon St., Oakland.
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Tickets $10
Juneteenth: A Day of Recognition, Restoration, and Celebration
Intersection of Masonic and Solano Avenues, Albany
11 a.m.- 6 p.m.
More information here.
Vallejo's 31st annual Juneteenth Festival
Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, Vallejo, (behind City Hall at Mare Island Way and Capitol Street) in Vallejo
11 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Details here.
WATCH: How people came to celebrate Juneteenth in the United States
A Celebration of African Juneteenth Celebrate Freedom
3415 Oakley Road, Antioch.
11:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.
Free. Details here.
Better Black Juneteenth
June 19, Mosswood Park, Oakland
Noon-7 p.m.
Oakland Lake Merritt Juneteenth Festival
Lake Merritt amphitheatre
Noon-8 p.m.
Free but donations accepted. Details here.
June 20
Bayview Juneteenth - SF Black Wallstreet
San Francisco's Gilman Park
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
WATCH: Black hymns: The legacy left by the enslaved honored on Juneteenth and every day
See more stories and videos related to Juneteenth here.