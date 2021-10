Here's a list of Juneteenth events happening in the Bay Area

June 17

June 18

June 19

EMBED >More News Videos In honor of Juneteenth, we're telling stories of what Black freedom means today, from a 94-year-old's quest for a national holiday to the fight for reparations to cultural celebrations. Watch "Our America: Black Freedom."

EMBED >More News Videos The 71st Annual San Francisco Juneteenth Festival will be held in the Fillmore District on Saturday. It has been hosted in the same community since its inception.

EMBED >More News Videos Learn more about the history of Juneteenth and what it represents for the descendants of enslaved people and others in the United States.

June 20

EMBED >More News Videos The system of slavery destroyed and separated millions of families. The consequences of escaping to freedom kept many slaves from leaving, so they used hymns and spirituals to mentally escape.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This year marks the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth, the holiday that recognizes the first day of freedom for enslaved Africans in Texas and commemorates the end of slavery in the United States as a whole.Check out our list below of events across the Bay Area honoring Juneteenth:San Francisco City Hall12 p.m.-3 p.m.You can RSVP here Westfield SF Center - Bespoke (4th floor)5:30 p.m.Tickets $50-$155 here San Francisco Golden Gate Park Music Concourse5:30 p.m.- 6:30 p.m.Details here Solano County Fairgrounds, Vallejo.5-10 p.m. June 18, noon- 8 p.m. June 19-20,$20-$50. Details here Fulton at Webster and the Fillmore Mini Park in San Francisco11 a.m.- 5 p.m.Fillmore Heritage Center12p.m. to 5p.m.Details: here Embarcadero Ferry Terminal Plaza in San Francisco8 a.m. - 2 p.m.Details here Bayview Opera House in San Francisco at12:30 p.m.Details here Mixer at Musiquarium in San Francisco 6 p.m.- 9 p.m.$30. Ticket and details here Laney College Football Field, 900 Fallon St., Oakland.10 a.m.-3 p.m.Intersection of Masonic and Solano Avenues, Albany11 a.m.- 6 p.m.More information here Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, Vallejo, (behind City Hall at Mare Island Way and Capitol Street) in Vallejo11 a.m.- 4 p.m.Details here A Celebration of African Juneteenth Celebrate Freedom3415 Oakley Road, Antioch.11:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.Free. Details here June 19, Mosswood Park, OaklandNoon-7 p.m.Lake Merritt amphitheatreNoon-8 p.m.Free but donations accepted. Details here. San Francisco's Gilman Park11 a.m. - 5 p.m.