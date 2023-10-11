Feds offer $150K reward for info leading to arrest of suspects who attack Bay Area postal workers

The Department of Justice announced that 10 people have been arrested and charged in attacks on Bay Area postal workers or mail theft.

Authorities say some of the suspects involved in these crimes face over 20 years in prison if convicted.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The United States Postal Inspection Service and Department of Justice are cracking down on attacks on postal workers.

The DOJ's Northern California division announced that 10 people have been arrested and charged with crimes relating to attacks on postal workers or mail theft.

"Protecting our mail workers is a top priority," said U.S. Attorney Ismael Ramsey. "These crimes have got to stop."

Postal officials say the arrests were made across the Bay Area - in San Francisco, the South Bay, the East Bay and beyond.

"Taking robbers off the street where our mail carriers work is a priority for the entire community," said Rafael Nunez with Postal Inspection. "We look forward to seeing each of these cases go to judgment in federal court."

Prosecutors say robbers target mail with hopes of stealing money, credit cards or packages containing high-end merchandise. They attack postal workers to gain access to keys used to unlock larger mail containers. They say most of the people arrested had a set of stolen keys.

"These keys are now the keys to prison if you are found with these," Ramsey said.

The union representing Bay Area postal workers says many who have been attacked don't want to return to work. They say the armed robberies have left them in a state of shock.

"I have started counting since February of 2023. We have had 31 armed robberies and or physical assaults," said Edward Fletcher, the local union president. "Letter carriers don't wake up in the morning wondering if someone is going to stick a gun in their face. They are being hunted and these criminals need to be held accountable."

According to postal officials, they are trying to catch other offenders and to help with that they are raising the reward for reporting mail crimes from $50,000 to $150,000.

