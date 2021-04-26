Report: Bay Area man gets blood clot after J&J COVID-19 vaccine

UCSF Medical Center is saying this is the first known case in a man in the United States.
The man in his 30's got a clot in his leg and is in the hospital, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. The Chronicle quotes his doctor as saying he is doing well and expected to leave the hospital in the next few days. The doctor is quoted as saying this should not discourage people from getting the J&J shot.
RELATED: Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine slowly resumes in Bay Area after CDC pause
This comes as the J&J vaccine has just been cleared to be used again in the U.S. The CDC cleared the use of J&J on Friday. The Federal government paused the use of the J&J vaccine for two weeks after 15 women reported getting blood clots; 7 million J&J shots have been given.
Eight Bay Area Counties and the city of Berkeley released a joint statement saying the risk of blood clots is low and the J&J vaccine can safely be given again.
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map shows which counties can, can't reopen under reopening tiers
- Cheat sheet: What you can and can't do after being fully vaccinated
- How to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in every Bay Area county
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- Interactive map shows what's closed and what's reopening in the San Francisco Bay Area
- Data tracker: Coronavirus cases, deaths, hospitalizations in every Bay Area county
- Third stimulus check calculator: See how much you could get
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- Get the latest updates on California EDD, stimulus checks, unemployment benefits
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic