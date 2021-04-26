Report: Bay Area man gets blood clot after J&J COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccine

The Bay Area is set to resume giving out the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine this week but this comes amid a report of a Bay Area man suffering from a blood clot after getting the vaccine.

UCSF Medical Center is saying this is the first known case in a man in the United States.

The man in his 30's got a clot in his leg and is in the hospital, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. The Chronicle quotes his doctor as saying he is doing well and expected to leave the hospital in the next few days. The doctor is quoted as saying this should not discourage people from getting the J&J shot.

This comes as the J&J vaccine has just been cleared to be used again in the U.S. The CDC cleared the use of J&J on Friday. The Federal government paused the use of the J&J vaccine for two weeks after 15 women reported getting blood clots; 7 million J&J shots have been given.

Eight Bay Area Counties and the city of Berkeley released a joint statement saying the risk of blood clots is low and the J&J vaccine can safely be given again.


