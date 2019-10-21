Bay Area resident Elizabeth Henriquez agrees to plead guilty in college admissions scandal, US attorney says

#BREAKING: #CollegeAdmissionsScandal defendant Elizabeth Henriquez agrees to plead guilty. Court schedules plea hearing for today @ 4pm.— U.S. Attorney MA (@DMAnews1) October 21, 2019
Manuel agreed to plead guilty on Friday. According to the complaint, a test proctor sat side by side with their daughter during her college entrance exam and provided answers to the questions.
The complaint states that, after the exam, Henriquez, his wife and their daughter gloated about the fact that they had cheated and gotten away with it.
A plea hearing is set for today at 1 p.m.
