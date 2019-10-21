Operation Varsity Blues

Bay Area resident Elizabeth Henriquez agrees to plead guilty in college admissions scandal, US attorney says

BOSTON (KGO) -- Elizabeth Henriquez, the wife of Bay Area financier Manuel Henriquez, has agreed to plead guilty in the college admissions scandal, according to federal authorities.



Manuel agreed to plead guilty on Friday. According to the complaint, a test proctor sat side by side with their daughter during her college entrance exam and provided answers to the questions.

RELATED: LIST: These Bay Area residents have been charged in alleged college admissions scam

The complaint states that, after the exam, Henriquez, his wife and their daughter gloated about the fact that they had cheated and gotten away with it.

A plea hearing is set for today at 1 p.m.

See more stories and videos related to the college admissions scandal.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cheatingeducationsentencingoperation varsity bluescollegebriberyu.s. & worldscam
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Bay Area man agrees to plead guilty in college admissions scandal
LIST: Bay Area people charged in alleged college admissions scam
OPERATION VARSITY BLUES
Bay Area man agrees to plead guilty in college admissions scandal
Bay Area jeweler sentenced to 3 weeks for college admissions scandal
Felicity Huffman reports to prison to serve sentence for college admissions scandal
Bay Area parent avoids prison time in college admissions scandal
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PG&E announces possible power shutoffs across 17 counties this week
AccuWeather forecast: Warmer, drier pattern develops this week
Report: BART considers Geary Boulevard extension
LIVE VIDEO: Tornado touched down in Dallas, leveling buildings
LIST: The best pumpkin patches in the Bay Area
ABC7 Originals Documentary: 'The Earthquake Effect'
Thousands join JDRF One Walk in SF, East Bay for Type 1 diabetes research
Show More
Man's epic Halloween light show illuminates Tracy neighborhood
UCB students complain delays in shutting off water likely worsened flood damage to dorms
Controversial billboard depicts SF mayor smoking, holding stack of bills
3 soldiers killed during training exercise in Georgia
3 dead, 4 seriously injured in solo car crash in San Jose
More TOP STORIES News