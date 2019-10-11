Operation Varsity Blues: Bay Area parent avoids prison time in college admissions scandal

BOSTON (KGO) -- A Bay Area parent has become the first to avoid prison time in the college admissions cheating scandal.
Entrepreneur Peter Sartorio admitted to paying $15,000 to have his daughter's ACT answers corrected.
The Menlo Park man received one-year probation, a $9,500 fine and must do 250 hours of community service.
Sartorio is the co-founder of PJ's Organics, which is known for making frozen burritos. He is the eighth parent sentenced in the scandal.
