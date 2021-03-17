storm

Storm to bring light-to-moderate rain to Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says a storm is approaching. Wednesday will be mostly dry, with light rain and drizzle Wednesday night.

Thursday we can expect light-to-moderate rain and wintry showers to round out the wet weather on Friday morning.

Thursday begins with a light and steady rain for the morning commute. There will be drizzle and pockets of rain for the rest of the Bay Area. The rain will get heavier as we head into the afternoon hours and the cold front moves through.

We will transition to showers as we head into Friday morning, especially in the East Bay and South Bay. As we head into the afternoon, the South and North Bays may experience a rogue shower.

Your Thursday morning commute will have drizzle and light rain. Roads will be wet from north to south. Your evening commute will stay wet with light-to-moderate rain.

