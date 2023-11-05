TIMELINE: Widespread rain, cooler temps returning to Bay Area

Sunday will feature clouds, cooler highs and spotty showers. Rainfall amounts will be light. Only a few hundredths is expected through tonight.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Get ready for cooler and wet weather in the Bay Area. Widespread rain is returning to the region this weekend and into the work week.

ABC7 News meteorologist Lisa Argen says Sunday will feature clouds, cooler highs and spotty showers. However, rainfall amounts will be light. Only a few hundredths is expected through Sunday night. This is a level 1 system.

Monday: A stronger cold front will bring wet road ways for the Monday morning commute and into the afternoon. This is also a level 1 system but totals will be higher and more widespread.

A quarter to a half inch of rain is expected to fall in the North Bay with the concentration being from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. As the front progresses south to the city, which will see rain from around 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a quarter of an inch expected. A tenth to a fourth of an inch will accumulate in the East Bay and South Bay between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday: A few showers will linger Tuesday under cooler conditions.

Wednesday and Thursday: Dry skies arrive Wednesday and Thursday with freezing cold mornings.

Friday and the weekend: Light rain is possible Friday, but dry conditions Saturday are expected to return to start the weekend.

