Rain returns to Bay Area this week. Here's when, how much we'll get

SAN FRANCISCO -- Rain is likely to return to various cities across the San Francisco Bay Area this week.

The best chances for light rain will be Monday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., the National Weather Service said Saturday.

The highest probability of precipitation will be 65% in Santa Rosa and 55% in San Rafael, forecasters said.

San Francisco, Oakland and Napa will have a 50% chance of precipitation in the period, according to the weather service.

Chances will be 40% in Concord and Hayward; 35% in Fremont and Sunnyvale; 30% in Santa Cruz, and 25% in San Jose and Livermore.

