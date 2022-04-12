Weather

2 more chances of spring storms bringing wet weather to Bay Area this week

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Our Miracle March missed, but how about an April Ascension?

Keep your rain gear handy after it dries from Monday's wet weather. Two more storms are on the way this week.

Both storms rank a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale, which will be a light storm with half an inch of rain or less.

LIVE: Track rain in San Francisco Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

Our first storm arrives in the North Bay Wednesday with scattered drizzle to light rain. Rain becomes steadier across the North Wednesday night. By Thursday morning a slow march south begins.

Unfortunately, forward progress stops around the San Mateo Bridge and East Bay Hills. This leaves little to no rain for the South Bay and Inland East Bay neighborhoods.

Our next and more potent storm arrives Friday night and rains through early Saturday afternoon.

As it stands now, everybody receives rain. As usual, the South Bay receives the least, around .25". North Bay gathers the most, .50" - .75". All other neighborhoods fall between these totals.



