'Locked in with the air': Wildfire smoke grips Bay Area, changing weekend plans for many

"We've been locked in by COVID, now locked in with the air," said Jan Sides.
Sonoma resident Jan Sides feeling stressed about the bad air that's being pumped into the Sonoma Valley, leaving wine country hillsides shrouded in smoke.
RELATED: Bay Area residents advised to keep windows, doors shut through Saturday due to wildfire smoke
"We had guests for an outdoor birthday party but we moved indoors because people were getting sick," said Sides.
Tourists Kayla and Jalen have been smelling smoke for days on their vacation.
"I definitely noticed, our tour guide told us the air would be smoky, noticing a lot of that," said Jalen DePalma.
Air quality moved to into moderate levels Saturday but in some parts of the Bay Area, the air was unhealthy for sensitive groups.
RELATED: Expert says get used to smoky skies, bad air quality for decades to come
"It does look bad in the North and East Bay," said Walter Wallace from the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.
The smoke blanketed Mt. Diablo and Atlas Peak in Napa County and on Mt. St. Helena, the smoke so thick, the spectacular view was non-existent.
All that smoke is sending folks a not so subtle health message.
"If you smell smoke, you're being effected. Limit your exposure outside and stay indoors," Wallace added.
RELATED: Wildfires produced up to half of pollution in US West, according to study
You can see the smoke from space on satellite images.
The smoke has pushed into the Bay Area from the monster Dixie Fire, burning across four Northern California counties.
Plumes of smoke from the fire rising as high as 35,000 feet visible from commercial jets.
Who could forget September of 2020 when wildfire smoke turned day into night? Creating an apocalyptic orange sky.
VIDEO: Dramatic photos capture orange, hazy skies seen all across San Francisco Bay Area
At the Petaluma Music Festival, John Diercks was being careful.
The air quality, we're playing it by ear, keeping our eyes and ears open gauging it as we go," said Diercks.
Air quality officials have a few tips. Use an indoor air purifier if you have one and try to keep your doors and windows shut. The smoky skies could improve by early next week,
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map shows riskiest areas in California for damaging wildfires
- How bad will CA's fire season be? Here's what we know, what we don't
- How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
- How to prepare your pets in case of disaster
- How to make a pet carrier in case of emergency
- Most destructive California wildfires in history
- The deadliest wildfires in California history
- Live: Track Bay Area air quality levels
- How are wildfires started? A look at the causes of some of the worst in California history
- The difference between containing and controlling a wildfire
- What's in wildfire smoke? How it can impact your health
- What are the diablo winds and how can they influence Northern California wildfires?
- What you need to know about Santa Ana winds and California wildfires
- Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
- How to pick a mask for protection during a wildfire
- Red flag warning: What to do during dangerous fire conditions
- Everything to know about red flame retardant dropped during wildfires
- What happens to animals during wildfires?
- How to drive safely during a power outage
- How wildfires create a serious threat for flooding and mudflows
- These aircraft are on the front lines of the fight against California wildfires