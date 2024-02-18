TIMELINE: Heaviest rain arrives Sunday afternoon, night continuing into Monday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area is dealing with another rainy system this weekend with a Level 1 and Level 2 storm on the ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale and potentially feet of snow could hit the Tahoe area.
The first storm Saturday was wet and windy, but the second storm Sunday afternoon into Monday has the potential to be stronger with a higher chance of storm damage in the form of downed trees and flooding.
A Flood Watch has been issued for most of the Bay Area starting Sunday and lasting through Wednesday. Flooding is possible on roads and smaller streams and creeks. ABC7 News Meteorologist Drew Tuma says rivers do look to stay within their banks.
Here's a breakdown of what to expect.
Showers will continue into Tuesday and Wednesday as well, but both days are a Level 1.
