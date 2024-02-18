TIMELINE: Heaviest rain arrives Sunday afternoon, night continuing into Monday

A stronger, more intense storm, ranking Level 2 on the Storm Impact Scale, arrives this afternoon. The heaviest will fall this afternoon and tonight.

A stronger, more intense storm, ranking Level 2 on the Storm Impact Scale, arrives this afternoon. The heaviest will fall this afternoon and tonight.

A stronger, more intense storm, ranking Level 2 on the Storm Impact Scale, arrives this afternoon. The heaviest will fall this afternoon and tonight.

A stronger, more intense storm, ranking Level 2 on the Storm Impact Scale, arrives this afternoon. The heaviest will fall this afternoon and tonight.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area is dealing with another rainy system this weekend with a Level 1 and Level 2 storm on the ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale and potentially feet of snow could hit the Tahoe area.

The first storm Saturday was wet and windy, but the second storm Sunday afternoon into Monday has the potential to be stronger with a higher chance of storm damage in the form of downed trees and flooding.

LIVE RADAR: Track storms as they move through the Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

WATCH: Latest AccuWeather forecast

A Flood Watch has been issued for most of the Bay Area starting Sunday and lasting through Wednesday. Flooding is possible on roads and smaller streams and creeks. ABC7 News Meteorologist Drew Tuma says rivers do look to stay within their banks.

We can expect periods of moderate-to-heavy rain and strong, gusty winds through tonight and into early tomorrow morning.

Here's a breakdown of what to expect.

SUNDAY PM - MONDAY STORM LEVEL 2

Rain arrives in the afternoon

Has potential to be upgraded to Level 3 storm Sunday

Heaviest Rain occurs at afternoon Sunday into Monday morning

Gusty Winds up to 40 mph

Monday morning has the potential to see storm damage across the region

Sierra Snow 2 to 4 feet!!

MORE: TIPS: How do you recover from hydroplaning?

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY

Showers will continue into Tuesday and Wednesday as well, but both days are a Level 1.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live