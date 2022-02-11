Record-setting warmth to continue through Sunday in Bay Area

On Thursday, several records were broken, including SFO, which saw the warmest February temperature on record at 78 degrees.
ABC7 News Meteorologist Drew Tuma is forecasting temperatures on Friday in the Bay Area that will reach at least 15 degrees above average for this time of year.
VIDEO: Watch your latest AccuWeather forecast
Livermore and San Jose could set records today, but even if you don't hit a record in your neighborhood you will notice the heat. High temperatures will still reach the low to upper 70s in most neighborhoods.
The warmth will continue through the weekend with temperatures dropping only a degree or two on Saturday and Sunday.
RELATED: Bay Area winter heat wave presents residents with 'delightmare'
Across the state, temperatures will also be warm with Southern California staying in the 80s through the weekend.
A big drop will be coming to the Bay Area on Monday and Tuesday with temperatures going back to the mid-60s.