Record-setting warmth to continue through Sunday in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It will be a great weekend to make outdoor plans in the Bay Area! More record-setting setting warmth will continue through Sunday.On Thursday, several records were broken, including SFO, which saw the warmest February temperature on record at 78 degrees. ABC7 News Meteorologist Drew Tuma is forecasting temperatures on Friday in the Bay Area that will reach at least 15 degrees above average for this time of year.Livermore and San Jose could set records today, but even if you don't hit a record in your neighborhood you will notice the heat. High temperatures will still reach the low to upper 70s in most neighborhoods.The warmth will continue through the weekend with temperatures dropping only a degree or two on Saturday and Sunday.Across the state, temperatures will also be warm with Southern California staying in the 80s through the weekend.A big drop will be coming to the Bay Area on Monday and Tuesday with temperatures going back to the mid-60s.