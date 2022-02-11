weather

Record-setting warmth to continue through Sunday in Bay Area

By
EMBED <>More Videos

More record setting heat coming to Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It will be a great weekend to make outdoor plans in the Bay Area! More record-setting setting warmth will continue through Sunday.

On Thursday, several records were broken, including SFO, which saw the warmest February temperature on record at 78 degrees.



ABC7 News Meteorologist Drew Tuma is forecasting temperatures on Friday in the Bay Area that will reach at least 15 degrees above average for this time of year.

VIDEO: Watch your latest AccuWeather forecast

Livermore and San Jose could set records today, but even if you don't hit a record in your neighborhood you will notice the heat. High temperatures will still reach the low to upper 70s in most neighborhoods.

The warmth will continue through the weekend with temperatures dropping only a degree or two on Saturday and Sunday.

RELATED: Bay Area winter heat wave presents residents with 'delightmare'

Across the state, temperatures will also be warm with Southern California staying in the 80s through the weekend.

A big drop will be coming to the Bay Area on Monday and Tuesday with temperatures going back to the mid-60s.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersan franciscooaklandsan josebay areaheatweatherforecastheat wave
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
Record-high temps reported across Bay Area Wednesday
2 teens injured after high winds toppled tree in SJ park
PG&E warns of possible power outages due to strong winds
Man drowns after falling in swimming pool while shoveling snow
TOP STORIES
FDA delays public meeting for COVID vaccine for children under 5
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Shops at Tanforan closing to make way for biotech office space
Suspect ID'd in deadly shooting at SF BART station
Jeremy Giambi died by suicide at parents' home in SoCal: Officials
EXCLUSIVE: SJ woman's necklace snatched mid-conversation
Bay Area winter heat wave presents residents with 'delightmare'
Show More
Wordle habit saves 80-year-old woman from hostage situation
SJ Unified to pay $2M over teacher sex assault lawsuit
Why Vallejo PD hasn't released findings of misconduct probe
California to soon begin 'endemic' approach to pandemic
Tourist robbed, shot in SoCal after being followed, police say
More TOP STORIES News