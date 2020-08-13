Bay Area to surge into 100s for 7 days of scorching temperatures

"This one is different than most heat waves," said Nicco. "Number one: it's going to last longer. Number two: we throw some humidity in there and that will make your body work harder to stay cool. So, it's going to feel even more oppressive."
Nicco's AccuWeather forecast shows seven days of scorching temperatures expected to top 100-degrees in inland neighborhood, starting on Thursday.
An Excessive Heat Watch will be in effect from 12PM Friday to 9PM Sunday, but Nicco says expect that "watch" to become a "warning."
"Friday is going to be our hottest and most dangerous day with temperatures anywhere from the 80s in San Francisco to 111 in Fairfield," said Nicco. "The humidity will make it feel even warmer".
Summer thunderstorms are also heading our way.
"Future Radar shows a chance of thunderstorms Thursday night while we are sleeping, a better change tomorrow over the ocean and a few stray showers possibly moving our way," said Nicco. "Once we get to Saturday, the humidity will be over and the thunderstorm threat will be over, but the heat will continue until next week."
Record heat♨️, humidity🥵 & chance of t'storms🌩️!#BayArea where weather never changes...😉— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) August 13, 2020
See how long it lasts - https://t.co/P2YUx8YeCi pic.twitter.com/O5tbOw47Jf
.@LiveDoppler7 if you're not using it, here's what you're missing. SUMMER THUNDERSTORMS heading our way! 😯 pic.twitter.com/XQ1sMLWYYv— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) August 13, 2020
