As temps increase in Bay Area next few days, so does risk of dangerous surf conditions

People heading to the beach to beat the heat in the Bay Area are being warned about dangerous surf conditions coinciding with rising temperatures.

SAN FRANCISCO -- People heading to the beach to beat the heat in the Bay Area over the next few days are being warned about dangerous surf conditions that will coincide with rising temperatures.

As the heat builds from Tuesday through Friday, the Bay Area is expected to endure some potentially record-breaking temperatures, while a large ocean swell from the west-northwest will create sneaker waves and high surf during the same period.

ABC7 Meteorologist Sandhya Patel says there are possible records Wednesday and Thursday. A Heat Advisory will go into effect Wednesday with a risk of heat illnesses increasing.

"Rough surf, risk of rip currents & sneaker waves prompting a Beach Hazard Statement & High Surf Advisory. Be careful & keep cool everyone! #SanFrancisco," she said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"The combination of the two events along the coast will pose a serious threat to life for those visiting beaches exposed to the open Pacific," weather service officials said.

Weather officials say beachgoers should never turn their back on the ocean.

Temperatures are expected to peak from the mid-80s to mid-90s on Thursday in most places around the region, including the San Francisco Peninsula, Santa Cruz County and the East, South and North Bay areas.

From Friday to Monday, the area will experience a cool-down as the high-pressure system that brought the heat moves off to the east. This will result in cool ocean breezes, lower temperatures, clouds and the potential for light rain or drizzle returning later next week.

