Bay Area could see record-breaking temps this week with dangerous surf conditions

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Warm weather returns Wednesday with hotter and potentially record-setting temperatures coming Thursday. Along with the heat, expect dangerous surf on the coast.

People heading to the beach to beat the heat in the Bay Area over the next few days are being warned about dangerous surf conditions that will coincide with rising temperatures.

WEDNESDAY

A Heat Advisory will be in effect for the South Bay and Santa Cruz Mountains, and under sunny skies highs will range from the mid 70s to the mid 90s.

A Beach Hazard Statement is in effect along the coast for increased risk of rip currents and sneaker waves.

THURSDAY (HOTTEST DAY)

On Thursday, the Heat Advisory will expand to include almost all of the Bay Area. Record heat is likely.

There will be widespread temperatures in the 80s and 90s with no relief along the coast.

Dangerous surf will continue with a High Surf Advisory in effect along the coast. Waves could approach 30 feet in spots.

"The combination of the two events along the coast will pose a serious threat to life for those visiting beaches exposed to the open Pacific," weather service officials said.

FRIDAY

The warm spell is short lived as cooler weather arrives Friday and temperatures dip below average into the weekend.

From Friday to Monday, the area will experience a cool-down as the high-pressure system that brought the heat moves off to the east.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

