2 storms on the way to Bay Area leading up to Valentine's Day weekend

ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says the first storm, ranked a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale, is expected to arrive on Thursday.
"Light to moderate rain, even some showers," said Nicco. "It will be pretty breezy when it comes in. I'm not expecting any damage."
Nicco says the North Bay will get wet first around noon Thursday before the storm brings moderate showers across the Bay Area.
"It will make things slippery during the evening commute and linger through the Friday morning commute," explained Nicco. "The models are starting to pick up on a little more intensity and a little more moisture with this system."
The storm could bring anywhere between a third of an inch of rain to possibly two-thirds of an inch.
LIVE: Watch the snow in Tahoe
Nicco's AccuWeather forecast shows another 1-Light storm arrives Saturday.
"This one is not as wet," said Nicco. "A shower may leak into Valentine's Day morning."
The storm should dry out by Sunday afternoon with sunshine the rest of the day, said Nicco.
