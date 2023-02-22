Here's where and when snow is possible as Bay Area sees coldest temps of season this week

We will see winds gusting 20-40 mph throughout the morning before showers this afternoon and possible snow in the Santa Cruz Mountains and eastern hills of Santa Clara County.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Cold temperatures and winter storms with snow are coming to the Bay Area this week.

There are multiple weather threats (wind, cold, rain, snow) over the next couple of days. Between Thursday night and Friday morning, many areas will have the chance to see snow.

WEDNESDAY: Level 1 storm

Wind: Not as damaging as Tuesday but gusts will continue at 20-40 mph. Advisories and Warnings in effect until 1 p.m.

Cold: Temperatures only in the upper 40s/low 50s Wednesday. Nearly a 30-degree drop from Monday.

Rain: Showers are isolated Wednesday afternoon between 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. Any shower could produce brief hail.

Snow: 1" - 3" of snow possible in Santa Cruz Mountains (Scotts Valley, Ben Lomond, La Honda, Boulder Creek) and around Mt. Hamilton. Winter Weather Advisory in effect above 1,500'.

THURSDAY PM - FRIDAY AM: Level 2 storm

Wind: Another burst of wind with gusts 30 - 50 mph.

Cold: Thursday Morning Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings for temperatures starting in the 20s/30s. Daytime highs will only in the 40s!

Rain: Scattered downpours are expected. Rainfall totals will likely exceed an inch in many cities. Flood concerns are low since we have been very dry for weeks.

Snow: We have high confidence the Santa Cruz Mountains and Mt Hamilton will see heavy snow on the order of 4" - 12". Locally there could be some spots that exceed a foot. In the North Bay Mountains (like the City of Angwin) we will also see 8"-12" of snow.

Where we have low confidence/high impact is the potential for snow in the East Bay Hills and some novelty flakes flying in more populated cities of the North Bay and East Bay. Snow levels are forecast to drop as low as 500 feet early Friday morning.

It is conceivable snow could overcome those final few hundred feet of above-freezing temperatures to get flakes on the valley floor. This will be something we will have to track in real-time but the potential is there for many people to report seeing snow Friday morning.

