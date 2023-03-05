Storm timeline: Here's how much more rain the Bay Area is expecting the next few days

A few areas of rain and snow will be with us today as our unsettled weather pattern continues under a partly cloudy sky.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Sunday's Level 1 System will bring scattered showers with a slight chance of a thunderstorm. The best chance of a t-storm will be north of Pt. Reyes.

The atmosphere remains cold and unstable with low snow levels.

The Winter Weather Advisory continues until 4 p.m. today in the North, East and South Bay hills above 2,000 feet where 2-5" of snow could accumulate and winds will gust at 30 - 45 mph.

Rainfall amounts will be light, but there will be little chance in the forecast through Tuesday.

More rain with a potential atmospheric river is being watched for the end of the week.

