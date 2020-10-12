Bay Bridge westbound lanes reopen after multi-car-crash

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Several lanes of the Bay Bridge shut down Monday afternoon after a car spun out and collided with several other vehicles.

ABC7 News reporter Wayne Freeman was on the bridge at the time and says a Black Mercedes sped past him then crashed into at least four cars.

At this time it's unknown the extent of injuries.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
