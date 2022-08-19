Fatal crash reported near Bay Bridge toll plaza, CHP says; causing major traffic delays

OAKLAND, Calif. -- A death was reported early Friday morning on westbound Interstate Highway 80 in Oakland near the approach to the Bay Bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol.

ABC7's Sue Hall says as of 6:11a.m., the westbound 80 HOV lane is closed causing major delays from Golden Gate Fields.

It will take about 43 minutes to drive from Hercules to San Francisco.

Commuters are advised to take BART or the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge.

However, traffic seems to be light once drivers are at the Bay Bridge toll plaza.

Hall says the coroner arrived to the scene around 6:40a.m.

Officers initially responded shortly before 5 a.m. just west of the MacArthur Maze and junction of Highway 80 with Interstate Highways 580 and 880.

KGO-TV staff contributed to this report.