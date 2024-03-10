Shooting on Bay Bridge leaves 1 woman hurt, massive traffic delays, police say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A shooting occurred on the Bay Bridge Saturday night that injured at least one person, according to authorities.

It led to a massive backup while police investigated, closing all but one lane.

This all happened just before 8:30 Saturday evening. All lanes on the bridge reopened just around 10:30 p.m. as police wrapped up their investigation at the scene.

Police say a woman was shot while heading eastbound toward Yerba Buena Island. Multiple shots were fired as the car the victim was in was going through a tunnel.

The woman was transferred to a hospital. Her condition was not disclosed.

Police say this is an active investigation and do not have a list of suspects or know the motives behind the shooting.

