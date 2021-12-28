Man shot while driving on Hwy 4, marking 2nd East Bay freeway shooting in 3 days

The California Highway Patrol was called to the scene at 6:45 p.m., where paramedics were already working on the victim.
He was taken to John Mur Medical Center in Walnut Creek. His injuries were described as not life-threatening.
Authorities had no information as to whether the gunfire came from another car or a fixed position near the freeway.
The CHP asks that anyone with information about the incident call Officer Adam Lane at (925) 586-1879.