The owner of an e-cigarette shop in Belgium found an unlikely way to outsmart a group of would-be robbers.He told the suspects to come back later, when he would have even more money in the register.The suspects bought it, and were greeted by some surprise guests when they returned to collect their cash.Police were already there waiting and arrested them.The store owner told the BBC, "It's like a comedy. They're being called the worst robbers in Belgium."