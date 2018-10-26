CAUGHT ON CAMERA

Belgium store owner tricks attempted robbers, tells them to return when he has more money

An e-cigarette shop owner says he convinced the would-be thieves that if they came back later in the business day, more money would be availble in the register. (Vapes&Go/Storyful)

BELGIUM (KGO) --
The owner of an e-cigarette shop in Belgium found an unlikely way to outsmart a group of would-be robbers.

He told the suspects to come back later, when he would have even more money in the register.

The suspects bought it, and were greeted by some surprise guests when they returned to collect their cash.

Police were already there waiting and arrested them.

The store owner told the BBC, "It's like a comedy. They're being called the worst robbers in Belgium."
