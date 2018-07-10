Beloved SF pedicab driver dies from hit-and-run injuries

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3671739" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> San Francisco police are releasing photos and video of the car they believe was involved in a hit and run that critically injured a pedicab driver. It happened at the Embarcadero and Sansome close to Pier 29.

After a hit and run crash and two weeks in the hospital, Kevin Manning, a beloved member of San Francisco's pedicab community, has died. And now police, City Hall, and his co-workers are hoping somebody knows who is responsible.Manning was thrown off his bike and hit his head on the pavement after a driver crashed into him and took off from the Embarcadero at Sansom Street. His friends, co-workers, and family are mourning his loss, but they are also hoping for justice and a solution to bike lane safety.Pedicabs were notably absent along San Francisco's Embarcadero Tuesday night. Only a few could be found shuttling families down the busy bike path. One driver told ABC7 News that many of them took the night off after learning that Manning passed away after his family took him off life support."We never expected that it would turn out this way. We were really holding out a lot of hope," said Mimosa Andre, who is a part owner of Cabrio Taxi.Andre leased Kevin his pedicab for the past 6 years and was on scene after a hit and run driver crashed into Manning's pedicab on June 27th at 4:15 p.m., while he was transporting a family. "He always had a smile for me, he had a granddaughter and we would always talk about his granddaughter. He was a really wonderful person, we are really devastated."SFPD released surveillance video of someone driving a gold or metallic Honda civic around the Embarcedero the afternoon of the crash. "From our surveillance footage it looks like the suspect vehicle went over to that lane of traffic, striking the pedicab and ultimately taking off," explained SFPD's Officer Grace Gatpandan."Kevin's death was preventable," said Colin Sanders who worked with Kevin at Cabrio Taxi.Sanders says he hopes drivers will be more mindful of cyclists and pedicabs. "If you're out there in your car, be patient. At the end of the day, you getting wherever you're going 30 seconds faster isn't worth somebody else's life."Supervisor Aaron Peskin told ABC7 that his office is working on a reward for information about the hit and run driver. He also said that he is trying to get more funding dedicated to improving transportation and bike lane safety throughout San Francisco, but particularly along the Embarcadero.A GoFundMe account has been created to help his family during this difficult time.