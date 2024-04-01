Greyhound bus routes offer views of 2024 solar eclipse in Indiana, Illinois, Texas

CHICAGO -- The 2024 solar eclipse path of totality crosses several states, and Greyhound is offering special routes for the best view of the celestial phenomenon.

The overall path of totality crosses multiple states where Greyhound operates, including Illinois, Indiana and more.

There are eight hand-selected routes the bus company says offers the best views of the eclipse, with some tickets starting as low as $15.49.

Here are Greyhound's hand-selected eclipse viewing routes and times (all in Central Time):

Detroit, Mich. to Toledo, Ohio: 7 a.m. - 8:05 a.m., starting at $15.49

Pittsburgh, Penn. To Cleveland, Ohio: 8:40 a.m. to 11 a.m., starting at $29.49

Chicago to Indianapolis, Ind.: 8 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., starting at $29.99

Louisville, Ky. to Evansville, Ind.: 10:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m., starting at $44

Nashville to Evansville, Ind: 10:15 a.m. to 11:50 a.m., starting at $36.99

Memphis, Tenn. to Jonesboro, Ark.: 10:15 a.m. to 11:50 a.m., starting at $17.49

Oklahoma City, Okla. to Dallas: 6:25 a.m. to 11:25 a.m., starting at $21.49

Houston to Austin, Texas: 11:25 a.m., starting at $21.99

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to greyhound.com.