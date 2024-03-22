Solar eclipse 2024: Bay Area residents experience rare celestial event

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- On April 8, 2024, the United States experienced a rare celestial event: a total solar eclipse. For a few brief hours, the moon traveled in front of the sun, blocking it completely.

While California wasn't in the path of totality, Bay Area residents were still able to partake in the rare event.

Where to watch the solar eclipse 2024

Exploratorium

The Exploratorium will be hosting a watch party at Pier 15 where you'll be able to view live telescope images of the total solar eclipse from Texas and Mexico.

Visitors who attended the event will get a free pair of solar viewing glasses while supplies last and learn safe viewing techniques from Exploratorium educators. There will also be activities to learn about the science of the eclipse.

Those magical eclipse glasses are pretty hard to find, but it's okay because you can make your own. We'll show you how.

The Exploratorium says After Dark members can visit the museum on this day and receive free daytime admission. This event is free for daytime members and donors.

For more information about tickets and when the event starts, head to The Exploratorium's website.

Chabot Space & Science Center

The Chabot Space & Science Center will be hosting an event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. where you'll be able to watch the NASA live stream on the center's 20-inch telescope, Rachel.

There will also be eclipse crafts for kids and visitors will be able to enjoy the event with some coffee or hot chocolate.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for kids/students/seniors and $10 for members.

For more information about the event and tickets, head to Chabot Space & Science Center's website.

The Lawrence Hall of Science in Berkeley

Explore solar science and witness a solar eclipse! For the second time in six months, a partial solar eclipse will be visible from Berkeley. Join us for safe solar viewing, solar activities, and expert explanations of how solar eclipses happen. From here, the Moon will cover approximately 35% of the Sun. Eclipse glasses for sale leading up to and during the eclipse. Visit this page for details and admission charge.

Robert Ferguson Observatory in Sonoma County

We will only see about 30% of the eclipse here in Northern California, but it is still an event not to miss! We will hold an "open house" style event at the observatory. Stop by to see a livestream of the full total eclipse in our classroom and engage in some other activities at the observatory. Solar eclipse glasses will be available for purchase. This is a free event, but the Sugarloaf Ridge State Park day use parking fee will be required. More info and register here.

Foothill Observatory in Los Altos

Two Peninsula Astronomical Society (PAS) Foothill Operators will open Foothill Observatory for the April 8 partial eclipse, if the weather permits. See Foothill Observatory website here.

Danville Library

Mt Diablo Astronomical Society (MDAS) is doing an Eclipse Outreach event at the the library located at 400 Front Street. Guests will observe the partial eclipse with both White Light and Hydrogen Alpha filtered scopes, Eclipse glasses. MDAS members will answer questions. Get more information here.

Although the Lick Observatory isn't hosting an official event, it's selling solar eclipse glasses at the gift shop, online and in vending machines at the observatory. If you would like to purchase a pair, click here.

The only time it's safe to view the sun without eye protection is during the "totality" of a total solar eclipse, or the brief moments when the moon completely blocks the light of the sun, according to NASA.

If your location only affords a view of the partial solar eclipse, some of the sun's powerful light will always be visible. And any glimpse of the sun's brightness with the naked eye is not only uncomfortable, it's dangerous.

For a mobile-friendly or full-screen version of this interactive map, visit this page.

What is a total solar eclipse?

A total solar eclipse is when the moon passes between the earth and the sun, completely blocking the sun. According to NASA, the sky will darken like it was sunrise or sunset.

"Every total solar eclipse is worth seeing because they're all different, everyone is a surprise," Griffith Observatory Director Dr. Ed Krupp said. "It is the most spectacular thing that the sky does you can see with the unaided eye."

What is the path of the 2024 total solar eclipse?

The path of totality will stretch from Mazatlán, Mexico, to Newfoundland, Canada, according to the Griffith Observatory.

NASA says the solar eclipse will begin at 11:07 a.m. PDT in Mexico and then enter the U.S. in Texas. The eclipse path will then travel through Oklahoma, Arkansas. Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

The eclipse will then enter Canada in Southern Ontario and end in Newfoundland Canada at 12:46 p.m. PDT.

How long will the total solar eclipse last?

According to NASA, the solar eclipse totality will last about four minutes.

However, the amount of time from the beginning to the end, meaning when the moon starts its path in front of the sun to when it completely moves past the sun, depends on the location. Overall, the process will take more than two hours.

How much of the eclipse will be visible in California?

California is not in the path of the total solar eclipse. But the West Coast will see parts of the eclipse.

"If you're paying attention, you'll probably sense a little bit strangeness in the light," Krupp said. "It'll be a little off, not a lot. But, if you're able to watch it directly, you can see this operation of Newton's gravity happening right in front of your very eyes."

In the Los Angeles area, people will see 48.6% of coverage of the sun, according to NASA. The process will begin just after 10 a.m., reach the peak at 11:12 a.m. and end at 12:21 p.m.

In the Bay Area, people will see 35.9% of coverage of the sun. The process will begin just before 10:15 a.m., reach the peak at 11:13 a.m. and end at 12: 16 p.m.

How can I safely watch the eclipse?

It is not safe to look directly at the sun without specialized eye protection designed for solar viewing.

Even looking at the sun through a camera lens, binoculars or a telescope without a solar filter will instantly cause severe eye injury, according to NASA.

Regular sunglasses are also not safe for solar viewing.

The only safe way to view the sun is with solar viewers, which are thousands of times darker than sunglasses and comply with the ISO 12312-2. You can find a list of safe solar viewers here.

The Associated Press and CNN contributed to this article.

