Can't snag solar eclipse glasses? Here's how to make your own!

Those magical eclipse glasses are pretty hard to find, but it's okay because you can make your own. We'll show you how.

Those magical eclipse glasses are pretty hard to find, but it's okay because you can make your own. We'll show you how.

Those magical eclipse glasses are pretty hard to find, but it's okay because you can make your own. We'll show you how.

Those magical eclipse glasses are pretty hard to find, but it's okay because you can make your own. We'll show you how.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 Meteorologist Drew Tuma couldn't be more excited to share these special tips. Those magical eclipse glasses are pretty hard to find, but it's okay because you can make your own. We'll show you how.

First off, do not look directly into the sun. Put sunglasses on if you don't have the proper eyewear.

To celebrate a rare total solar eclipse that won't happen again until 2044, ABC News and Nat Geo will air a two-hour live special on April 8.

Supplies

1. Pen

2. Paper

3. Cereal box

4. Aluminum foil

5. Scissors

6. Transparent tape

Yes, that's it!

RELATED: Solar eclipse 2024: Where to watch rare celestial event in Bay Area

How to make an eclipse viewer yourself:

1. Put the cereal box on the piece of paper and trace the outline of the bottom of the box, creating a rectangle.

2. Cut out the rectangle.

3. Take two pieces of tape and make loops, then place them on both ends of the rectangle.

4. Take the piece of paper and place it inside the bottom of the cereal box tape-side down.

5. Close the cereal box up once the piece of paper is inside.

6. Create two holes in the top of the box, one on each side.

7. Cut the holes out with scissors -- one will be for your eye, and the other will be covered by foil.

8. Tape the top of the box down revealing the two holes.

9. Take a piece of aluminum foil and cover one of the holes up (it doesn't matter which one you choose.)

10. Take your pen, make a tiny hole in the middle of the aluminum foil.

RELATED: Why the 2024 eclipse will be a different experience from 2017

NASA expert Nicki Rayl joined Brighter News to talk about the exciting celestial event

And you're done!

Now, all you need to do is look up at the sun, putting your back toward the next eclipse. Place one eye in the open hole and then the sun will move into the hole through the aluminum foil. And on the white piece of paper in the back of the box -- you'll see the brilliant solar eclipse.

Easy, huh?

RELATED STORIES:

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live