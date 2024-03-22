ABC News, National Geographic's 'Eclipse Across America' special

ABC News and National Geographic partnered to provide extensive, live coverage of the 2024 rare total solar eclipse.
On Monday, at least 32 million people across America found themselves in the path of a total solar eclipse, where the moon blocked the sun in what will be the last of its kind in the U.S. until 2044.
To celebrate this rare moment, ABC News and National Geographic aired "Eclipse Across America" live on ABC, ABC News Live, National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD, Disney+, Hulu, and this station.
The coverage spanned 10 cities across North America -- from Mazatlán, Mexico, to Houlton, Maine -- with each being in 100% totality of the eclipse. "Eclipse Across America" was broadcast from the following locations experiencing the phenomenon firsthand:
The special was anchored by "World News Tonight" anchor David Muir and "ABC News Live Prime" anchor Linsey Davis.
Nat Geo talent Mariana van Zeller ("Trafficked") and Nat Geo Explorers photographer Cristina Mittermeier ("Photographer"), astrophotographer Babak Tafreshi, and astrophysicists Jedidah Isler and Ved Chirayath were on site to show viewers how to safely observe and photograph eclipses and break down the science and history behind them.
Disney is the parent company of ABC News, National Geographic, Disney+, Hulu and this station.