Incidents involving big rigs on wb I-80 in Vacaville, Richmond slow morning traffic in East Bay

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- There are several crashes Monday morning involving big rigs on westbound I-80 that are causing significant delays.

In Richmond, a jackknifed big rig created a fuel spill on the roadway.

This is on westbound I-80 at Solano Avenue, where the on-ramp is closed.

There was also a crash in Vacaville on westbound I-80 past Cherry Glen Road involving seven cars and a big rig, CHP says.

There are currently two lanes open, as traffic has backed up crash has currently closed all lanes except one, and caused a large backup.

There was a crash between a car and a motorcycle in the backup from the initial crash.

The big rig is reported to have been hauling three moving pods, weighting a total of 13,000 pounds.