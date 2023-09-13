  • Watch Now

18-wheel tanker overturns on East Bay road while navigating turn, CHP says

Bay City News
Wednesday, September 13, 2023 10:33PM
Truck crash in East Bay possibly contains corrosive liquid: CHP
A big rig that may be hauling thousands of gallons of corrosive liquid ended up on it side and was possibly leaking in Sunol on Wednesday afternoon.

DUBLIN, Calif. -- A big rig that may have been hauling corrosive liquids and ended up on its side Wednesday in Sunol is not leaking fluid, Alameda County fire officials said around 2:30 p.m.

The 18-wheel double tanker was trying to navigate a tight turn just after noon at Felter and Calaveras roads in Sunol.

MORE: Evacuation orders lifted for most in San Pablo neighborhood during hazmat investigation: Officials

The California Highway Patrol reported the big-rig was stuck in a gully, which fire officials said was difficult to access. There was concern that the tanker was leaking.

No major injuries were reported and fire personnel said the driver was declining transport to a hospital.

Roads in the area have been closed.

