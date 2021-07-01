disney+ streaming service

Billy Crystal, John Goodman return as Mike and Sully for 'Monsters at Work'

Two decades after "Monsters, Inc." was released, Disney+ is reviving the iconic franchise with a new series.
By George Pennacchio
EMBED <>More Videos

Crystal, Goodman return as Mike and Sully for 'Monsters at Work'

The "Monsters, Inc." world is expanding and Billy Crystal and John Goodman are along for the ride once again. The actors are reprising their iconic characters, Mike and Sully, in the new Disney+ series "Monsters at Work."

The original movie premiered 20 years ago and was followed by a prequel, "Monsters University," in 2013. Now, the 10-episode Disney+ series is turning the tables on the franchise...and turning frowns upside down.

The monsters used to get their energy from children's screams. Now it's about making them laugh instead, with Mike and Sully in charge.

"The story continues and [there are] great new characters. [It's] really funny and brilliantly animated," Crystal said. "I was really shocked, in the best way, when I saw the level of animation for the series. It's fantastic."

Goodman put it this way: "It's so damn good. You get comfortable in it and you forget how painstaking and specific that they are and it's delightful."

"It's like putting on a favorite old jacket or piece of clothing. It just fits so well and it's the tailoring that makes all the difference and [the fact that] Pixar is the tailor, that's just great," Goodman added.

Audiences have a long history with Mike, Sully and the other animated monsters, which is something Crystal finds "joyous."

"Kids who were five when the movie came out now have families of their own and now they're showing them 'Monsters, Inc.' and now they'll be able to sit and watch these 10 episodes together on Disney+," Crystal said.

"Monsters at Work" will introduce audiences to new characters voiced by Mindy Kaling, Ben Feldman and Henry Winkler, among others.

RELATED | Ben Feldman talks about playing a new monster in 'Monsters at Work'
EMBED More News Videos

Jennifer Matarese interviews Ben Feldman about playing 'Tylor Tuskmon' on 'Monsters at Work' on Disney+.



When it comes to Mike and Sully, Crystal said, "The same love affair that they have, that same friendship that they have, is all over the series. It's really wonderful."

"Monsters at Work" begins streaming Wednesday, July 7 on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritytelevisionactorpixardisney+ streaming serviceotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY+ STREAMING SERVICE
Marvel's 'Hawkeye' flies to Disney+ for exciting new series
On The Red Carpet December preview: Upcoming shows, movies
'Get Back' documents making of Beatles 'Let It Be' album
'Hawkeye' series premieres at special screening in NYC
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
LIST: Bay Area organizations to donate to this holiday season
Bay Area's Native Americans making a better future by looking to past
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Show More
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
More TOP STORIES News