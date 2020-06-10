Reopening California: Gavin Newsom meets with Oakland restaurant owners

"It's very interesting listening to business owners conflicted over 'I'm desperate to re-open my business but I'm also desperate to keep myself, my family, my customers and my employees safe and healthy,'" Newsom said.
LIFE AFTER COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
Governor Newsom says the business owners told him they are feeling pressure as other parts of the state re-open, and expressed the feeling of "we are lagging behind, that's an additional anxiety."
The owner of Miss Ollie's was pleased the governor came by. She said her landlord was offering to defer some of her rent payments, which will likely keep her afloat.
The goal is to keep businesses open.
RELATED: Here's everything allowed to open in California
The governor emphasized that as the dust settles in the next six months, he doesn't want to see businesses close permanently, in the end affecting quality of life in communities like Oakland.
Some of those listening into the meeting suggested that the state could do more by deferring fees and taxes, to which Governor Newsom said he'd be pushing for more federal assistance.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic hereRELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- WATCH LIVE: Daily briefings from CA, Bay Area officials
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Latino community
- WATCH: 'Your Mental Health: A Bay AreaConversation' virtual town hall addressing COVID-19 impact on mental health
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions