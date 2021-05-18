games

Fremont man has idea from hospital bed, creates 1st boba tea-themed card game

EMBED <>More Videos

Fremont man creates the 1st boba tea-themed card game

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- A Fremont man loves boba tea so much that he created the first boba card game in the U.S.

Eric Chen is the man behind "Sabobatage."

The story behind its creation is somewhat of a miracle.

RELATED: Coronavirus impact: Boba Guys co-founder re-opens pop-up store with new health standards

Five years ago, Chen's friend fell asleep at the wheel and crashed their car into a tree.

After emergency surgery, Chen crafted the idea for the game sitting in his hospital bed.

RELATED: NFL linebacker turns his love of fantasy card games into new business in Westlake Village

The UC Davis grad wanted the game to share a taste of the Asian-American culture, and the drink that's exploded into America's mainstream.

"So, this in itself gives people that chance to sit down, grab a drink, play games with your friends, and share that laughter and create these memories," said Chen.

RELATED: Board game sales soar as families seek out quarantine fun

The game has players in a race to build drink sets of the traditional milk, tea and toppings.

"Sabobatage" will start shipping out next month.

You can pre-order the game on their website here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfremontteasgamescar accidentbuzzworthyhospitalfamilyfun stuff
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GAMES
China restricts video games for kids during the week
49ers fans return to Levi's Stadium for 1st full capacity game
The ultimate rock, paper, scissors competition
The Game Preserve is a blast from the past!
TOP STORIES
PG&E warns of possible power shutoff for 44K customers on Monday
Fire weather watch for parts of Bay Area starting Sunday night
Blue Angels dazzle spectators for Fleet Week Air Show in SF
Urías hits, pitches Dodgers past Giants to even NLDS series
New York DA seeking to indict Robert Durst in ex-wife's death: Source
Bear spotted wrestling with display pumpkin
'I got the chills': Fleet Week inspires celebrations throughout SF
Show More
Health officer criticizes indoor mask mandate, but others disagree
Biden clears way for Trump documents to be sent to Jan. 6 committee
Giants shut out rival Dodgers 4-0 in playoff opener
Video shows officers race through Brooklyn to save 1-year-old's life
Trump's DC hotel lost more than $70M during presidency, documents show
More TOP STORIES News