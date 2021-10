Fremont man has idea from hospital bed, creates 1st boba tea-themed card game

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- A Fremont man loves boba tea so much that he created the first boba card game in the U.S.Eric Chen is the man behind "Sabobatage."The story behind its creation is somewhat of a miracle.Five years ago, Chen's friend fell asleep at the wheel and crashed their car into a tree.After emergency surgery, Chen crafted the idea for the game sitting in his hospital bed.The UC Davis grad wanted the game to share a taste of the Asian-American culture, and the drink that's exploded into America's mainstream."So, this in itself gives people that chance to sit down, grab a drink, play games with your friends, and share that laughter and create these memories," said Chen.The game has players in a race to build drink sets of the traditional milk, tea and toppings."Sabobatage" will start shipping out next month.You can pre-order the game on their website here