Fremont man has idea from hospital bed, creates 1st boba tea-themed card game

Eric Chen is the man behind "Sabobatage."
The story behind its creation is somewhat of a miracle.
Five years ago, Chen's friend fell asleep at the wheel and crashed their car into a tree.
After emergency surgery, Chen crafted the idea for the game sitting in his hospital bed.
The UC Davis grad wanted the game to share a taste of the Asian-American culture, and the drink that's exploded into America's mainstream.
"So, this in itself gives people that chance to sit down, grab a drink, play games with your friends, and share that laughter and create these memories," said Chen.
The game has players in a race to build drink sets of the traditional milk, tea and toppings.
"Sabobatage" will start shipping out next month.
"Sabobatage" will start shipping out next month.