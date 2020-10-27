Coronavirus impact: Board game sales soar as families seek out quarantine fun

Sales of classic board games, like Monopoly, are soaring right now. Families are buying up games, likely in an effort to find more entertainment indoors.
RELATED: South Bay community creates hopscotch chalk challenges to keep busy during COVID-19
The toy company Hasbro reported a jump of more than 20% in board game sales. Star Wars and the Mandalorian toys also delivered strong revenue growth.
However, Hasbro's overall revenue dropped 4% because of television and film production delays during this pandemic that influence the sale of related toys. Toy sales for them are down while game sales make up for much of that loss. Hasbro also sells games like Clue, Jenga, Twister, Life, and Guess Who.
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the story in a new window
INTERACTIVE: Here's the reopening status of every Bay Area county
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic