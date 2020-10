Coronavirus impact: Board game sales soar as families seek out quarantine fun

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It appears families are looking for some good old fashioned fun as they stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic Sales of classic board games, like Monopoly, are soaring right now. Families are buying up games, likely in an effort to find more entertainment indoors.The toy company Hasbro reported a jump of more than 20% in board game sales. Star Wars and the Mandalorian toys also delivered strong revenue growth.However, Hasbro's overall revenue dropped 4% because of television and film production delays during this pandemic that influence the sale of related toys. Toy sales for them are down while game sales make up for much of that loss. Hasbro also sells games like Clue, Jenga, Twister, Life, and Guess Who.