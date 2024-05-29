Oakland Ballers' home opener game at Raimondi Park completely sells out of tickets

Tickets to the Oakland Ballers' inaugural home opener game next week are completely sold out.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland's newest baseball team is getting ready for its inaugural home opener, now just six days away.

But if you're thinking of trying to go and don't already have tickets, it might be hard.

The Oakland Ballers announced Tuesday that the game is sold out.

The home opener is scheduled for next Tuesday at the team's new home at Raimondi Park.

The Ballers say there is a chance additional tickets will become available if previously reserved group packages are released.