car fire

Bodycam video shows Texas police officers pull man from burning car

Garland police said another person was ejected from the vehicle
By CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Video shows TX police officers pull man from burning car

GARLAND, Texas -- Body camera footage shows officers saving a man from a burning car in Garland, Texas, just outside of Dallas.

The Garland Police Department said the rescuers were Officers Matthew Fuhs and Chris Hataway, CNN reported.

They arrived to see a vehicle burning early Wednesday morning, with the unconscious driver still inside.

The officers managed to get him out before the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.

RELATED: Bystanders carry 97-year-old woman out of burning home on chair: video

Garland police said the driver has non-life threatening injuries.

A passenger who had been in the vehicle was ejected.

Police said that person's injuries are also not life threatening.

It was not immediately clear what had led up to the incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasrescueu.s. & worldcar firebody cameras
CAR FIRE
Truck fire wreaks havoc on Bay Bridge commute
Tesla car battery likely caused devastating East Bay house fire
SJ family's cars destroyed after being set on fire: VIDEO
CAL FIRE contains 35-acre fire in Contra Costa Co., near Clayton
TOP STORIES
COVID vaccinations for children 5-11 get underway in South Bay
When Bay Area counties will start vaccinating kids ages 5 to 11
Banks tell customers they're responsible if they pay Zelle scammers
3 arrested in death of woman after NorCal Halloween party
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine | LIVE
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Show More
Q&A: What to know about vaccines for kids aged 5-11
Ford unveils all-electric F-100 Eluminator concept truck
SFUSD proposes difficult budget cuts to avoid state takeover
Election Day 2021: Results from races in 5 Bay Area counties
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News