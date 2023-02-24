Bookish Gifts For The Book Lover In Your Life

As a proud bookish person, the one thing I don't need more of is books. I already have three copies of The Godfather (although I'd probably take another if you made me an offer I couldn't refuse). With that, here are some suggestions for bookish gifts and accessories your bookish friends will love. Happy reading!

Carry your books in style with this chic tote. It's sturdy enough to carry all of your books (because we know you have more than one), PLUS, the illustrations of classics on the tote can be inspo for your never-ending TBR list!

Image credit: Amazon

A necessity for any reader, these colorful bookmarks clip your last page without damaging the paper. Unlike most bookmarks, these are magnetic and won't slip out. This gift is excellent, functional, and necessary for book lovers everywhere.

Image credit: Amazon

Coffee and books go hand-in-hand. This fun and clever mug is covered with famously banned books and pairs perfectly with your current read. It's also very Instagrammable, so like #winwin

Image credit: Amazon

Snag a pair of these silly and bookish socks while reading A Song of Ice and Fire

Image credit: Amazon

Diptyque candles have a cult following for a reason. The scents are beautiful, and you can reuse the glasses to hold bookish materials (bookmarks, pens, sticky notes).

Image credit: Nordstrom

Snuggle up with this cozy throw while reading Daisy Jones & The Six, or feel free to hide under the covers when you get to that part in It.

Image credit: Crate & Barrel

Stay up late reading using this LED Booklight. It wraps comfortably around your neck to keep your hands free. So go ahead and squeeze in just one more chapter. You're already up

Image credit: Amazon

Keep your books organized with these chic book ends. Note: We can't promise they'll fit all of your books (we know you have some stacked under your bed)

Image credit: Amazon

Let your inner librarian freak flag fly with the Personal Library Kit, a perfect gift for the book lover who's a stickler about loaning books (they never come back the same!)

Image credit: Amazon

The ultimate journal for the ultimate bookworm! This charming journal includes prompts to rate each book you read, as well as a place to annotate/take notes and themed book recs to build out your never-ending To Be Read list. I literally can't even.

Image credit: Amazon

Also known as a moon chair, this is for the person who wants the ultimate reading experience that also adds a fun touch to any home!

Image credit: Amazon

